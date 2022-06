MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With the first day of summer upon us, Marquette’s beaches are open, but may not be guarded. Lifeguards are in short supply this summer. Head lifeguard Claire Markey says she will only be staffing McCarty’s Cove on a daily basis, with lifeguards at Tourist Park working only part of the time. This leaves South Beach, Picnic Rocks, Middle Bay, and Clark Lambros beaches with no lifeguards this year.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO