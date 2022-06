BONNERS FERRY — Walking across the Kootenai River Bridge can get you booked — but only if you have a warrant out for your arrest. Bonners Ferry Police officer Willy Cowell saw Tyla L. Bray, 49, walking the Kootenai River Bridge on May 31 about 5 p.m. He knew she had a felony warrant out of Boundary County on possession of a controlled substance, he wrote in an affidavit.

BONNERS FERRY, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO