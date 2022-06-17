Jonathan English State Farm Presents Second Annual Stuff the Bus Back-to-school Event

Through a competitive grant process (adjudicated by grant review panels of experts in the arts) the Greater Augusta Arts Council has recommended grant awards totaling $150,000 to 11 arts organizations and $50,000 to 17 individual artists to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The arts organizations will use this funding to save jobs, fund operations, facilities, health and safety supplies, and for marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation. The individual artists will use the funds to create new original arts projects, including costs for project-specific materials, stipends to the artist creating the artwork, employees, and for contracted workers for time spent in creating/presenting the proposed artwork.

