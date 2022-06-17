ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, GA

Jonathan English State Farm Presents Second Annual Stuff the Bus Back-to-school Event

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Jonathan English State Farm will present their second annual Stuff the Bus back-to-school event, taking place at Walmart Supercenter in Evans on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Walmart Supercenter...

WJBF

Pride organizers address safety concerns ahead of downtown festival

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Saturday, the Augusta Pride Festival will be back in full swing, but two shootings just a week apart on Broad Street are raising concerns about safety. ” All events and festivals that are held at the Augusta Common use security by the Richmond County Sheriff’s department,” Former Pride President and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Greater Augusta Arts Council Announces $200,000 in Grants to Arts Nonprofits and Individual Artists

Through a competitive grant process (adjudicated by grant review panels of experts in the arts) the Greater Augusta Arts Council has recommended grant awards totaling $150,000 to 11 arts organizations and $50,000 to 17 individual artists to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The arts organizations will use this funding to save jobs, fund operations, facilities, health and safety supplies, and for marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation. The individual artists will use the funds to create new original arts projects, including costs for project-specific materials, stipends to the artist creating the artwork, employees, and for contracted workers for time spent in creating/presenting the proposed artwork.
Sixth annual Juneteenth Festival returns to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Band of Brothers and city of Augusta brought back the Juneteenth Festival Sunday. This year marked the sixth annual event. The Band of Brothers aims to use the festival to raise awareness about Juneteenth, give locals an opportunity to gather together and commemorate emancipation. Juneteenth...
AUGUSTA, GA
Local businesses support Aiken BBQ Restaurant damaged in fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - It’s not often you find barbeque sauce in a boutique, or a competitor donating 100% of proceeds. However, locals say this fire speaks to a bigger theme - community. The restaurant has been a familiar face to Aiken for decades. Dukes Bar-B-Que Owner Christian Judy feels it's more than business.
AIKEN, SC
Cost of meals going up at Aiken County schools

School meal prices will see an increase of 25 cents for the 2022-23 school year. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the increase during its meeting on June 14. According to agenda notes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture states schools are required to charge students a price for paid meals that is "equal to the difference between free meal reimbursement and paid meal reimbursement."
Fundraiser held to benefit Duke's Bar-B-Que

The community is rallying to help Duke's Bar-B-Que following the business closing after a fire on June 11. Atomic City Smokers and Chris Charlton came together on Sunday to sell barbecue sandwiches, chips and water as a fundraiser to help the restaurant. “Barbecue is all about family, and the barbecue...
AIKEN, SC
North Augusta Chamber of Commerce to Hold Small Business Roundtable

The Greater North Augusta Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a Small Business Roundtable on June 22nd at 9:00AM. The event will be held at the North Augusta Chamber located at 406 West Ave, North Augusta, SC. Stepping into the shoes of an entrepreneur can be extremely challenging, especially...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aurubis Richmond in Augusta Will Be the Nation's First Recycled-copper Smelter

Local, state, federal and German officials in Augusta on Friday welcomed a $340 million copper recycling and smelting plant that they said exemplifies greener industry and Georgia’s economic focus on the growing electric vehicle market. “Welcome to the future,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in remarks to about 100...
AUGUSTA, GA
Homeless advocates react to death of homeless man under I-20 Bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating after a homeless man was found dead on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass. NewsChannel 6 spoke with an organizer from one homeless agency who believes the heat could’ve been a contributing factor. “It’s just hot out here,” said one man we found panhandling off the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
14th Annual Elder Rights Conference in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In this extremely hot weather, we have protocols in place to protect children and pets that are left in hot cars. But have you ever wondered if it is illegal to leave a senior citizen alone in a hot car??? That was one of many questions addressed Thursday (June 16) at the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Family celebrates birth, dad’s birthday, Juneteenth and Father’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local family had a lot to celebrate Sunday. The Guy family welcomed their new baby boy, Bronze, to the world. But Bronze shares his birthday with another person in the family: his dad. The Guy family celebrated those two birthdays, but it didn’t stop there. The day also marked both Father’s Day and Juneteenth.
AUGUSTA, GA
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge getting close to finish line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street pedestrian bridge is coming right along. It’s been two years since we learned the bridge linking Augusta and North Augusta would be redeveloped into a walking bridge. On Wednesday night, Augusta officials decided to let the lights shine for a test run.
AUGUSTA, GA
City leader says she has a creative way to help crime in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead early Sunday morning. Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight says she would like to see changes in downtown Augusta. “We’ve got a lot of great businesses downtown, it’s the heart of Augusta,” she says. “Last...
AUGUSTA, GA
10 Augusta area ice cream & frozen treat places to beat the heat

(WJBF) – It’s summer time and along with school being out, come the hot summer weather. One summer tradition of beating the heat is finding an ice cold treat to help you cool down. Whether you’re waiting for the ice cream truck to come through your neighborhood or...
AUGUSTA, GA
Local organizations helping the homeless during heat wave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures have been soaring past 100 degrees to their highest level this year. Those hit the hardest by the heat are the homeless. Despite the heatwave, two local organizations are making sure Augusta’s homeless population is staying cool. Compass for Hope provides food and toiletries...
AUGUSTA, GA
Augusta Tech to Host 2022 Mid-Year Economic Outlook

Augusta Technical College's Economic Development Division will host its inaugural Mid-Year CSRA Economic Outlook Event on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:00pm in the Jack B. Patrick Information Technology Center Auditorium located on Augusta Tech’s main campus. Dr. David E. Altig, Executive Vice President and Director of Research at...
AUGUSTA, GA

