Jonathan English State Farm Presents Second Annual Stuff the Bus Back-to-school Event

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Saturday, the Augusta Pride Festival will be back in full swing, but two shootings just a week apart on Broad Street are raising concerns about safety. ” All events and festivals that are held at the Augusta Common use security by the Richmond County Sheriff’s department,” Former Pride President and […]
Through a competitive grant process (adjudicated by grant review panels of experts in the arts) the Greater Augusta Arts Council has recommended grant awards totaling $150,000 to 11 arts organizations and $50,000 to 17 individual artists to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The arts organizations will use this funding to save jobs, fund operations, facilities, health and safety supplies, and for marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation. The individual artists will use the funds to create new original arts projects, including costs for project-specific materials, stipends to the artist creating the artwork, employees, and for contracted workers for time spent in creating/presenting the proposed artwork.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Band of Brothers and city of Augusta brought back the Juneteenth Festival Sunday. This year marked the sixth annual event. The Band of Brothers aims to use the festival to raise awareness about Juneteenth, give locals an opportunity to gather together and commemorate emancipation. Juneteenth...
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - It’s not often you find barbeque sauce in a boutique, or a competitor donating 100% of proceeds. However, locals say this fire speaks to a bigger theme - community. The restaurant has been a familiar face to Aiken for decades. Dukes Bar-B-Que Owner Christian Judy feels it's more than business.
School meal prices will see an increase of 25 cents for the 2022-23 school year. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the increase during its meeting on June 14. According to agenda notes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture states schools are required to charge students a price for paid meals that is "equal to the difference between free meal reimbursement and paid meal reimbursement."
The community is rallying to help Duke's Bar-B-Que following the business closing after a fire on June 11. Atomic City Smokers and Chris Charlton came together on Sunday to sell barbecue sandwiches, chips and water as a fundraiser to help the restaurant. “Barbecue is all about family, and the barbecue...
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Sunday, many celebrate Juneteenth– a holiday that focuses on the freedom and history of African-American people. The festival took place at the Augusta Common, but other parts of this town ache as it has seen two fatal shootings, all within three blocks in the past seven days, but a total of four […]
THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)- Our Children’s Village incorporated is giving young adults from the ages of 18 to 21 a chance to live the life of a 911 operator, Fire Fighter and even EMS. They will get the opportunity to shadow each department to learn about career options. If they choose to participate, they will also […]
The Greater North Augusta Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a Small Business Roundtable on June 22nd at 9:00AM. The event will be held at the North Augusta Chamber located at 406 West Ave, North Augusta, SC. Stepping into the shoes of an entrepreneur can be extremely challenging, especially...
Local, state, federal and German officials in Augusta on Friday welcomed a $340 million copper recycling and smelting plant that they said exemplifies greener industry and Georgia’s economic focus on the growing electric vehicle market. “Welcome to the future,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in remarks to about 100...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating after a homeless man was found dead on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass. NewsChannel 6 spoke with an organizer from one homeless agency who believes the heat could’ve been a contributing factor. “It’s just hot out here,” said one man we found panhandling off the […]
Employees that worked during the pandemic will see stimulus checks worth up to $1,000 from the city of Augusta, Georgia. The city is choosing to use around $163,000 of the $1 million it has from the American Rescue Act to pay employees. This move is a thank you to workers...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In this extremely hot weather, we have protocols in place to protect children and pets that are left in hot cars. But have you ever wondered if it is illegal to leave a senior citizen alone in a hot car??? That was one of many questions addressed Thursday (June 16) at the […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local family had a lot to celebrate Sunday. The Guy family welcomed their new baby boy, Bronze, to the world. But Bronze shares his birthday with another person in the family: his dad. The Guy family celebrated those two birthdays, but it didn’t stop there. The day also marked both Father’s Day and Juneteenth.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street pedestrian bridge is coming right along. It’s been two years since we learned the bridge linking Augusta and North Augusta would be redeveloped into a walking bridge. On Wednesday night, Augusta officials decided to let the lights shine for a test run.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead early Sunday morning. Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight says she would like to see changes in downtown Augusta. “We’ve got a lot of great businesses downtown, it’s the heart of Augusta,” she says. “Last...
(WJBF) – It’s summer time and along with school being out, come the hot summer weather. One summer tradition of beating the heat is finding an ice cold treat to help you cool down. Whether you’re waiting for the ice cream truck to come through your neighborhood or...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures have been soaring past 100 degrees to their highest level this year. Those hit the hardest by the heat are the homeless. Despite the heatwave, two local organizations are making sure Augusta’s homeless population is staying cool. Compass for Hope provides food and toiletries...
Augusta Technical College's Economic Development Division will host its inaugural Mid-Year CSRA Economic Outlook Event on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:00pm in the Jack B. Patrick Information Technology Center Auditorium located on Augusta Tech’s main campus. Dr. David E. Altig, Executive Vice President and Director of Research at...
