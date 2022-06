Robert Wennett sold a warehouse complex near his Miami Produce Center redevelopment site in Miami’s Allapattah for $10.5 million. An affiliate of Accesso Partners bought the 35,908-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial warehouse at 1335 Northwest 21st Terrace, according to a press release. The deal breaks down to $292 per square foot for a building completed in 1955, records show. The property is about a block west of the Bjarke Ingels-designed Miami Produce Center site at 2140 Northwest 12th Avenue.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO