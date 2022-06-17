Aaron Philip Receives Full Scholarship From Michigan State University

This Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m., Sister Hazel performs at the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter magazine. The song All for You, topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Album Chart entries.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO