Michigan State

Aaron Philip Receives Full Scholarship From Michigan State University

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos High School 2022 graduate Aaron Philip has received a full scholarship to attend Michigan State University (MSU) beginning this fall where he plans to major in physics in the College of Natural Science. Philip was selected from more than 1,300...

losalamosreporter.com

losalamosreporter.com

Westley Parker And Jennie Gao Receive Kiwanis Club Scholarships

Kiwanis President Doug Hemphill with scholarship winner Westley Parker, his parents Robert and Marsha Parker, and his brother Leland. Photo by Brooke Davis. Kiwanis Club President Doug Hemphill with scholarship winner Jennie Gao and her mother Ruilian Wu. Photo by Brooke Davis. BY BROOKE DAVIS. Kiwanis Club. Two Kiwanis scholarship...
losalamosreporter.com

Mason Addresses Jobs, Traffic, SWEIS, Childcare, Leasing, Wildfires And More During June 14 LANL Virtual Community Forum

Los Alamos National Laboratory Thom Mason, speakin and answering questions during a virtual town hall last Tuesday, (https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/06/16/lanl-director-thom-mason-addresses-nuclear-deterrence-mission-growth-during-virtual-community-town-hall) touching on multiple issues of a particularly local nature including hiring, jobs, traffic, childcare and recent properties leased off LANL property. He again noted that the long-awaited LANL Site Master Plan will be released in the next couple of months.
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos County And COVID – What Is Missing?

As I have done before, I would give Los Alamos County significant credit for its work in providing access to adult vaccines and to COVID testing. However, about 30 months into the pandemic, Los Alamos County is about to sponsor its first open forum on COVID. This follows more than two years in which the County did not implement wastewater monitoring, produce a regular newsletter on COVID, or add technical expertise to its COVID team.
losalamosreporter.com

Sister Hazel To Perform Friday At Ashley Pond In Los Alamos Summer Concert Series

This Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m., Sister Hazel performs at the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter magazine. The song All for You, topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Album Chart entries.
losalamosreporter.com

Produce Stand Back On Diamond Drive

Matt Hauser of Just Peachy/Peach Valley Produce has set up his fruit and vegetable stand again at the former Metzger’s property across from Los Alamos High School on Diamond Drive. He is usually there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to fruit and vegetables, Hauser often has jerky, eggs, salsa., pickles and more. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
losalamosreporter.com

Wedding Announcement: Diego Diaz And Marisa-Feliz Ronquillo

Diego Diaz and Marisa-Feliz Ronquillo were married June 18 at the Sanctuario de Chimayo. The bride is the daughter of Richard and Liz Ronquillo of La Mesilla. The groom is the son of Shannon Baum and Jeff Diaz of San Pedro. The newly-weds are both graduates of Los Alamos High School. Courtesy photo.
Aaron Philip
losalamosreporter.com

Obituary: Lenore Jean Crisler Dec. 17, 1929 – June 21, 2021

Lenore Jean “Jeanie” Crisler passed away peacefully on Monday June 22, 2021 at the age of 91, at her home in Los Alamos, NM. Jeanie was born in Dalhart, TX to Joe and Addie Young, the youngest of 5 children. She was the last survivor of her family. Jeanie met the love of her life, Leo Crisler, in the 8th grade and they were married in 1948 after Leo returned home from serving in the Navy. Their precious daughter Mary was born a year later. The Crislers moved to Los Alamos in 1951 where they lived the rest of their lives.
