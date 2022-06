Long Cane Covered Bridge was one of three remaining covered bridges in South Carolina. One of the foremost enemies of wooden bridges in the 19th Century was weather. Bridges therefore began to be covered largely to protect their main structural timbers and to insure greater stability. The Long Cane Bridge was a covered bridge built in the Howe style -- a type of construction which introduced iron rods into the bridge trusses. This design proved to be both popular and influential and served as a means of transition from wooden bridges to those built of iron and steel.

