ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Anti-vax advocate Simone Gold get 60 days in prison for Jan. 6 insurrection

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiLmv_0gDuo8MH00

June 17 (UPI) -- Dr. Simone Gold, one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, was sentenced to 60 days in prison after entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Gold, the founder of America's Frontline Doctors, a group that has advanced conspiracy theories connected with the coronavirus vaccines and the pandemic, entered a misdemeanor guilty plea in March for unlawfully entering and remaining in a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Thursday sentenced her to the 60 days, plus 12 months of supervised release and a $9,500 fine.

A statement released Thursday on America's Frontline Doctors website claimed Gold's initial arrest and the government's investigation of the incident violated her rights.

"Dr. Gold remains committed to her activism for physicians' free speech," the statement said. "Our Constitutional rights have been chipped away. The First Amendment has been annihilated.

"Before 2020, we could have never imagined the government of our democracy stripping away our rights as it has. We have watched the Orwellian scene unfold before our eyes.

"A concerted effort has been undertaken to 'cancel' physicians who do not follow the mainstream narrative."

In the sentencing, though, Cooper slammed Gold and Frontline Doctors for their characterization of what happened Jan. 6.

"Your organization is leaving people with the misimpression that this is a political prosecution or that it's about free speech," Cooper said Thursday, according to CNN.

"It ain't about free speech. Jan. 6 was about a lot of things, but it wasn't about free speech or COVID vaccinations. ... The only reason you are here is where and when and how you chose to express your views."

Comments / 12

RodFarve
4d ago

Pretty sure the charge wasn’t insurrection. But believe the lies you want to, it doesn’t make it a fact.

Reply(2)
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

New US Capitol riot hearings promise fresh drama

A new round of hearings this week by the congressional committee probing the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot promises further drama, with one member saying former vice president Mike Pence might be subpoenaed.  One committee member, Adam Schiff, told CNN on Sunday that subpoenaing Pence was "certainly a possibility," adding, "We're not excluding anyone or anything at this point."
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Vax#Orwellian
The Independent

Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections

Donald Trump has denied ever asking vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.“They said that I wanted him to decide the election,” the former president said during a speech at the Faith and Freedom conference. “I didn’t say that...they made up the story, it’s not true.”He added that he wanted Pence to send results to legislators to check for irregularities that he ‘was seeing’.Aides of Pence told the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that Trump had put ‘pressure’ on him.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Pence lawyer says Trump lied about VP's thoughts on overturning electionTrump denies calling Mike Pence ‘wimp’ as he attacks Jan 6 hearingsJan 6: Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Jan. 6 Committee Shares Video Of Rioter Who Threatened To Pull Pelosi’s Hair Out On Capitol Tour

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol released footage of Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) giving a tour to former President Donald Trump supporters, who recorded themselves making threatening remarks about various Democratic leaders during the attack, on January 5. In the footage of the tour, the rioters were seen taking photos of different stairways and entrances in the Capitol offices during the tour.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Slate

Ginni Thomas

Just how deeply involved was Ginni Thomas in plotting to overthrow the results of the 2020 election? The Jan. 6 committee may be poking around to try and find out. After Trump’s loss, Thomas—wife of Justice Clarence Thomas—texted extensively with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the outcome and pushed Arizona lawmakers to do the same with their state’s vote. This week, the Washington Post reported that the panel is examining emails between Thomas and the lawyer John Eastman, who was Trump’s apparent point man on all things coup-related (and who will now forever be associated with the words “I believe I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works”). After the Post story broke, Eastman posted his email correspondence with Thomas on his Substack in a post titled: “OMG, Mrs. Thomas asked me to give an update about election litigation to her group. Stop the Presses!” It mostly just seemed to confirm that, yes, the two were in contact. The committee is now planning to interview Thomas, who says she is looking forward to clearing up any “misconceptions.” Here’s the key context for all this: At one point, Eastman told another Trump ally in an email that there was “a heated fight underway” at the Supreme Court over the election. It’s not clear where he got that idea. Was he fed this information by his friend Ginni? And what would that tell us, exactly, about Clarence Thomas’ activities at the court? Inquiring minds would like to know what the queen of Boomer texters, and her wildly powerful husband, were up to.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

YouTube pulls video posted by US Capitol riot probe

YouTube on Friday pulled a video posted by the congressional committee probing last year's attack on the US Capitol because it contained election misinformation spread by then president Donald Trump. YouTube did not specify which video was taken down at the channel, but media reports indicated the nixed clip contained Trump making baseless claims challenging the integrity of the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

The harrowing, homegrown American threat connecting Jan. 6 and Pride Month

Those of us concerned about the future of our nation’s democracy have been riveted by the revelations from the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Over the course of the three hearings that have aired, the committee has revealed startling, never-before-seen footage of the insurrection itself, while also using that evidence to craft a compelling narrative about the underlying lie that fueled that day’s violence and is still wreaking havoc on our politics.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
382K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy