Tonight on the ice brings us a pivotal Game 4 in the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay finally showed us something on Monday, winning 6-2, but tonight's game is just as important. A 2-2 series feels miles apart from a series being 3-1. It was great to see the Lightning come alive with shots and goals, and now it's about maintaining that effort.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO