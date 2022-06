NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A law has now been changed in Louisiana after a series of FOX 8 stories highlighted problems with generators and carbon monoxide after Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed the law Tuesday, June 21, requiring carbon monoxide detectors in all one or two family homes sold or leased. It also requires any home that has a generator installed to be outfitted with a carbon monoxide detector.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO