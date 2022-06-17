Man, 31, arrested after he was found in Arlington with missing Honey Grove, TX teenager

A 31-year-old man faces a charge of harboring a runaway after a missing teen, who triggered an Amber Alert , was found in an Arlington apartment complex.

Nolan Neighbors was taken into custody and booked into the Arlington City Jail on Thursday morning after local police received a tip that a 13-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Honey Grove, was in the area.

The pair was found in the 700 block of Trinity Circle.

Police believe the teen and Neighbors began communicating online and arranged to meet one another, which is what brought them to Arlington, a spokesperson for the police department said.

The 13-year-old was last seen Tuesday afternoon before an Amber Alert was issued for her the following night. Honey Grove is located about 115 miles northeast of Fort Worth. The teen has been reunited with her family.

The investigation remains ongoing.