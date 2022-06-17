ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Summer Barbecue at The Regional

By Christie Galeano-DeMott
bocamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity chef Lindsay Autry is bringing her famous “Pig Pickin’” barbecue event back this summer for three special dates. It debuts tonight, June 17, and will continue...

www.bocamag.com

Comments / 0

 

bocamag.com

Carrot Express Celebrates Pride Month

In celebration of Pride month, Carrot Express has teamed up with local nonprofit Pridelines to donate proceeds from its famous Paradise Açai Bowl to the organization for the entire month of June. Pridelines, created in the early ’80s in Miami, focuses on providing safe spaces for LGBTQ youth while also educating and empowering them and the community.
BOCA RATON, FL
reportwire.org

The Club at Quail Ridge Celebrates Membership Approval for New Amenities

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 (Newswire.com) The Club at Quail Ridge, South Florida’s premier private country club, is honored to announce its membership has overwhelmingly approved a master plan project to introduce a variety of updates and renovations at the Club. This $21.45 million project will include a fully renovated north course and practice facilities, a new South Turn House, a brand new tennis pavilion, a redesigned south entrance, and a guard house.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in West Palm Beach With Kids

If you have a family and are looking for things to do in West Palm Beach with kids, you’ve come to the right place. This city in South Florida is separated from its neighbor Palm Beach by Lake Worth Lagoon. Downtown West Palm Beach districts include Clematis Street and CityPlace, which are both filled with restaurants, shopping, and bars. The Norton Museum of Art features works of American art. For cultural experiences, there’s the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, which presents shows, concerts, and dance performances.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Travel + Leisure

14 Romantic Getaways in Florida — From a Private Island to Historic Hotels

If it's high time for a relaxing retreat with your one and only, few domestic destinations can beat the romance of beautiful Florida. Whether you want to hide away on a private island, head to a resort with lots of activities and opportunities to reconnect, or unplug entirely over a candlelit dinner for two, these romantic getaways in Florida have just the spark you're looking for.
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Pretzel & Sugar! Pets of the week!

Pretzel is an adorable 1 year old male who pounces and runs like a kitten! Sometimes this fun kitty can get too excited, so we recommend a home with older children or adults. Pretzel loves all kinds of toys, especially the ones that crinkle! He enjoys stretching out under a window and cuddle up with his favorite human.
STUART, FL
myboca.us

It's Tee Time, in Boca! Summer Rates and More at the Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club

Boca Raton, FL – There has never been a better time to play Boca’s new golf course, the Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club. The 18-hole championship course offers experienced and new players a premium golf experience – and now – summer rates, new weekday special rates, twilight rates, and starting in July, on-site lessons. Players can also enjoy the newly enhanced driving range and pro shop.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Tears of joy’ as hundreds attend Juneteenth celebration in Boynton Beach

A celebration of Black freedom, independence and joy was complete with musical and dance performances, food, clothing and jewelry vendors, inspirational speeches, children’s activities, history lessons and more. The city of Boynton Beach hosted its third annual Juneteenth event Sunday afternoon at Sara Sims Park, with an estimated 300 people in attendance. To organizers, it was a surprisingly ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
classiccenter.art

Lanzetta's Classic Barbershop Delray Beach Fl

Lanzetta's Classic Barbershop Delray Beach Fl. 3 beds, 2 baths, 1774 sq. 3 beds, 2 baths ∙ 1996 sq. Beautiful one bedroom one bath condo in pineapple. 3 beds, 3.5 baths ∙ 2572 sq. Love salon 140 ne 2nd ave, ste 6. Source: www.thepanamacitybeachmap.com. Source: www.hospitalityonline.com. House Located...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued

Man Claims Bad Trip Following Restroom Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man allegedly tripped and fell after returning from the bathroom at City Oyster Bar, 213 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The fall, he claims, was so severe […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Toy Poodle Recovering After Being Mauled By Pitbull In Boca Raton

SOURCE: Miami-Dade County May Destroy Pitbull Which Lives In Hialeah. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Toy Poodle mauled by a Pitbull at the Yard House restaurant in Boca Raton lost its ear, but is slowly recovering. Professionals connected with the dog’s treatment tell BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cardiologist Specializing in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology Joins the Palm Beach Health Network

June 21, 2022 – Phillip Habib, MD, a cardiologist specializing in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology, joins the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network in Delray Beach. Dr. Habib specializes in cardiac care for advanced heart failure, cardiomyopathies and pulmonary arterial hypertension. His...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

