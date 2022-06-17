Sprinkler systems help put out fire at commercial building on Main Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-residential building at 532 Main Street activated the master box, alerting the Holyoke Fire Department of a fire.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the sprinklers inside the building kept the small fire contained. It was found in the ceiling of the second floor. Smoke had previously set off the sprinklers before the fire department investigated the building.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.