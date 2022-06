A teen is shot Friday night inside a Jefferson City home near the Highway 50/54 interchange. Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Ohio Street just before 9 p.m. to investigate a weapons offense. When they arrived, they located s juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later transferred, by air, to a Columbia hospital. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

