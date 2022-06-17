ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rising: June 17, 2022

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUHfm_0gDulHKC00

BREAKING: Julian Assange EXTRADITION to US ordered by UK home secretary. Brother says he will appeal

Brother of Julian Assange, Gabriel Shipton, discusses the approval of the Wikileaks founder’s extradition to the U.S.

FILE – Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Friday May 19, 2017. The British government on Friday, June 17, 2022 ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. He is likely to appeal. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Musk’s Twitter free speech dream is MYOPIC, does NOTHING for site’s toxic impacts: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky makes the case that dedicated Twitter users are numb to their addictions to social media and technology.

Elephant In The Zoom: Meltdowns inside progressive organizations are CRIPPLING the Left: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim breaks down the widespread disfunction at progressive organizations across the country.

Ron DeSantis DEFIES FDA, will not preorder Covid vaccines for young kids as FDA authorizes

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to not preorder COVID-19 vaccines for young children after the FDA approved Pfizer and Moderna shots for kids under age 5.

Jamal Khashoggi Way’ UNVEILED in front of Saudi embassy, NO JUSTICE for Shireen Abu Akleh

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discusses late journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiance’s reaction to President Biden’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

NEW Hunter Biden audio tip of the iceberg, A YEAR’S WORTH of content on hard drive: Reporter

Investigative reporter at the Washington Examiner, Andrew Kerr, breaks down new leaked audio recordings of Hunter Biden discussing his influence over his father, Joe.

France, Colombia hold PIVOTAL elections in establishment vs. anti-establishment races

Paris-based independent journalist, Cole Stangler, and international editor at El Ciudadano, weigh in on the aftermath of the French election, as well as the second round of elections in Colombia.

NEITHER party has an actual plan to combat inflation: David Sirota

Editor-in-chief at The Lever, David Sirota, discusses his new piece in which he makes the case that neither party has a plan to combat inflation and work through major spending issues, such as social security.

Nearly half STRONGLY DISAPPROVE of Biden as WH flirts with gas Rebates amid soaring [rices

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to President Biden’s low approval ratings ahead of the midterms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMh5p_0gDulHKC00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gordon Brown reveals Vladimir Putin threatened him during an official visit to Moscow in 2006, made him sit on a very low seat and read a dossier of information he had collected on the then Chancellor - as he says the West has failed to stand up to the Russian leader

Gordon Brown has revealed that Vladimir Putin threatened him during an official visit to Moscow and says the West ‘failed’ to stand up to the Russian President for years before his invasion of Ukraine. Mr Brown has also slammed 'global disunity' after 150 countries failed to impose sanctions...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton warns Democrats' fixation with transgender issues and condemning JK Rowling could cost them the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warned that Democrats' insistence on focusing on transgender issues and spending their time condemning JK Rowling could cost them the 2024 election - and cost America democracy itself. In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate agreed with reporter Edward Luce...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Andrew Kerr
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ryan Grim
Person
David Sirota
The Hill

The Hill

603K+
Followers
73K+
Post
456M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy