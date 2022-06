F1’s race control remains too easy to manipulate during a grand prix, claims Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, after he was apparently forced into the pits by the gamesmanship of Esteban Ocon in Montreal last weekend. The ability to influence race control came under scrunity as Max Verstappen’s infamous win over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last year and Magnussen believes it was susceptible to outside pressure when Ocon said over radio that damage on the Haas was potentiall dangerous and needed fixing in the pits, with an FIA order soon following.Meanwhile Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been suspended...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO