Search underway for missing boy with autism

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The mother of a toddler found wandering the streets of Lake Worth Beach in a diaper told deputies she just fell asleep. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Miriam Pierre Louis, 37, on a charge of child neglect. According to the arrest...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Theodore Bazzini, 69, has been missing since May 24 but his disappearance was just reported to police on Tuesday. Bazzini is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and...
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating one of their own after an incident at a Walgreens, last month. The May 3 incident was caught on a police body-worn camera. The video shows Artie Edwards, 34, inside the Walgreens at 2501 Broadway. Edwards was having words...
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was determined to be "under the influence of drugs" is under arrest, more than a year after he was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Florida’s Turnpike. The tragedy happened after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Royal Palm Beach community is demanding answers after Palm Beach County deputies shot and killed a black bear spotted roaming in their neighborhood for hours over the weekend. On Monday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officials told CBS12 News a different...
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office had an unexpected visitor Monday night. A bear made its way through the parking area and camped out for a bit in a tree near our narcotics division. FWC was notified and took command of the situation. After a...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie dog breeder was kidnapped by three out of town travelers. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the victim boasted about his dog breeding business online. That is when 22-year old Tsdekiel Sellers of Atlanta, 25-year old Benyahveen Radcliffe of Buffalo, and 22-year old Kashaveeyah Bragdon of Tallahassee posed as interested dog buyers. When they showed up at the breeders home, they robbed and assaulted him and demanded he hand over the cash he made from his breeding business.
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after being stabbed in Lake Worth Beach on Saturday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a fight on North G Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from a stabbing. The victim was...
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant owner knowing a guest helped detectives make an arrest in an attempted murder that happened just outside the front door. The shooting happened outside a Honduran Mexican restaurant in Greenacres, late on Wednesday, Feb. 23, but the arrest took until a few weeks ago.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best videos from the past week in news. Video shows man deliberately crashing into FHP car. A Boca Raton man, never in trouble with the law, found himself in jail after deliberately crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. Video: Inmate attacks...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The driver accused in a weekend hit and run that put a tow truck operator in the hospital is facing a criminal charge. Port St. Lucie police said the crash happened on N.E. Airoso Boulevard, Saturday morning at 12:30 a.m. The 46-year-old victim...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people and their dogs have been displaced after a fire damaged their home in Port St. Lucie. Firefighters with the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to a garage fire on Sunday night near SE Farley Road. The fire department shared photos...
GREENACRES. Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes the woman in the pictures above. She’s suspected of committing bank fraud. Authorities said she went to the Chase Bank in Greenacres and cashed a fraudulent check, using her victim’s personal information.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This is one of the more shocking Internal Affairs reports CBS12 News examined recently. It began, “It was alleged on November 16, 2021, Deputy Sheriff Travis Keene was under the influence of an unknown alcoholic beverage while on duty.”. That was a...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge dismissed several charges in a lawsuit against the city of Palm Beach Gardens in relation to the Corey Jones shooting. Nouman Raja, as a Palm Beach Gardens police officer, shot and killed and killed Jones on the side of I-95 in 2015. Raja is now serving a 25-year prison sentence for manslaughter.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine start arriving in other parts of the country following the FDA’s approval for children under the age of five, the wait continues here in Florida. This after a controversial decision was made by the governor to not pre-order shipments from the federal government. Florida was the only state in the country to not do so.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy found herself in hot water with Internal Affairs for what she said and posted on social media following an encounter with a customer at a Chipotle restaurant. “It was alleged Deputy Sheriff Tonya Harvey posted an inappropriate...
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Austin Harrouff, the 25-year-old man awaiting trial for the two murders and attempted murder he committed when he was a college student, will likely be able to use an insanity plea but has to clear a few legal hurdles before the proceedings can continue. In...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ruby Gilbert’s plan when she retired on the last Friday of February 2020, just as the pandemic was taking hold, was to volunteer and enjoy a life outside of work. She had, after all, worked for 31 years at Palm Beach Newspapers, before switching careers helping people overcome addiction, and finally the state attorney’s office as a domestic violence coordinator.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Florida law will let local leaders ban smoking at public parks and beaches, beginning next month. It'll also let them create designated smoking zones and allow them to impose fines on rule-breakers. The Florida Clean Air Act is meant to protect the...
