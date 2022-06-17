ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ben Mee bids fond farewell to Burnley fans with full-page ad in local paper

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtmEd_0gDuk6jf00

Ben Mee has said his goodbyes to Burnley fans after an 11-year spell at Turf Moor with the help of a full-page advertisement in the local newspaper.

Mee delivered an emotional message in the Burnley Express after news of his departure was confirmed earlier this month.

“As you all probably know by now I’ll be leaving the club after 11 years,” Mee wrote.

“It’s a club and town that has grown a very special place in my heart throughout that time.

“I’d like to thank all the staff I have worked with throughout my time at the club who made Burnley home for me.

“There are so many fantastic people that work behind the scenes to make it all tick over and it was a pleasure to work with you and get to know you all.

“To my team-mates, who I’ve been lucky enough to share the dressing room with, thank you for making my time so enjoyable.

It's a club and town that has grown a very special place in my heart

“There have been plenty of brilliant players but also many great characters that have become very good friends of mine.

“We have shared lots of incredible times on and off the pitch and it was a joy sharing those moments with you.”

Mee made 376 appearances for Burnley after joining from Manchester City in 2012 following a loan spell.

He won two promotions into the Premier League at Turf Moor, and helped the club qualify for the Europa League in the 2018-19 season.

Mee added: “Finally, thank you to you the fans who have helped make my 11 years at the club so special.

“It has truly been an honour to play for and captain your club. Your passion, devotion and spirit never faltered throughout my time here.

“I am sure that will help carry the club forward into exciting times ahead.

“I’ll follow and support the club wherever I am without doubt and I’ll certainly be bringing my children back to the Turf.”

The 32-year defender is expected to continue playing, with several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing him after Burnley’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mee
newschain

Ellen White to miss Netherlands game after positive Covid-19 test

Ellen White will miss England Women’s friendly against the Netherlands on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus. The Football Association said the Manchester City striker – the Lionesses’ record scorer with 50 goals – had returned home and “will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible”, with no replacement being called up.
SOCCER
newschain

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus becomes Sunderland majority shareholder

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has become Sunderland’s majority shareholder after increasing his holding to 51 per cent, the Championship club have announced. Louis-Dreyfus has acquired all the shares held by Charlie Methven, who has now left the club, and more from Stewart Donald, whose holding is now 19 per cent. Juan Sartori has also increased his stake to 30 per cent.
SOCCER
newschain

George Harmon becomes Ross County’s third summer signing

Ross County have made George Harmon their third signing in just two days. Malky Mackay’s side completed the acquisitions of Yan Dhanda from Swansea and Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi from Cavalry FC on Tuesday. County have now signed left-back Harmon from Oxford City, with the West Brom youth product...
SOCCER
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Uk#Turf Moor#Burnley Express#The Premier League#The Europa League
newschain

New deals for Yorkshire duo Harry Brook and Dom Leech

Harry Brook and Dom Leech have committed their futures to Yorkshire by signing new contracts. Batter Brook, who was called into the England Test squad for the series against New Zealand, has signed a five-year deal which will keep the Keighley-born 23-year-old at the club until at least October 27.
WORLD
newschain

Life begins at 40 for William

The old adage that “Life begins at 40” may be true for the Duke of Cambridge as he gears up for a more prominent role in the decade ahead. William appears ready to embark on the next step of his life in the monarchy that will ultimately see him become king after channelling his efforts into issues like mental health, homelessness and protecting the environment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jamie Overton to make England debut in third Test against New Zealand

Jamie Overton will make his England debut in the Headingley Test against New Zealand after edging out twin brother Craig as a replacement for the injured James Anderson. Record wicket-taker Anderson, 39, has been withdrawn after experiencing pain in his ankle following back-to-back appearances at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, the only change to the home XI.
WORLD
newschain

R&A confirms LIV Golf Series players will be allowed to compete at Open

Players who have signed up to the breakaway LIV Golf Series will still be allowed to take their place in next month’s Open, the R&A has announced. While the PGA Tour has issued bans to all those involved in the Saudi-backed venture after they played in the inaugural event earlier this month, organisers of last week’s US Open did not follow suit.
GOLF
newschain

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before second trial

A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection had been set to begin on Monday in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiancé Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their breakup, but according to court documents, the parties informed the judge that they had agreed to a settlement.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy