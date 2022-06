Zac Jones has been patiently biding his time to be a regular for the New York Rangers defense. Jones, 21, is in the final year of his entry-level deal that comes with a low cap hit of $925,000. He’s shown he has the ability to play in the NHL using his high hockey IQ to compensate for his size at 5-11, 185lbs.

