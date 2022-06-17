ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meditate makes Albany splash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdALU_0gDujknZ00

Meditate maintained her unbeaten record with a clear-cut victory in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Previously successful on her Curragh debut and in a Group Three at Naas, the daughter of No Nay Never was a 5-2 chance to complete her hat-trick in the hands of the Ryan Moore.

Always travelling strongly, Aidan O’Brien’s filly picked up quickly once asked to go about her business and was ultimately well on top as she passed the post a length and three-quarters clear of 2-1 favourite Mawj.

O’Brien said: “She’d put in a lovely run first time and again second time, and everything went really lovely for her today.

“She looks to have all the attributes, she’s a big physical specimen, mature and with a lovely mind.

“She looks like a miler and will head for the Fillies’ Mile with one run in between.

“We didn’t want to run Statuette against her and she will head for a fillies’ race at the Curragh next week.”

Meditate can carry on improving. She did that professionally and comfortably. She has a nice attitude

Moore, who was riding his 70th Royal Ascot winner, said: “Meditate is professional. Aidan could not have had her any better today. She did everything beautifully. She was out ahead of everything else and we didn’t expect to be in front as she was waiting for something every time she was there.

“She kept finding a bit more. She has a lovely relaxed way of going. She is a lovely filly who has a bit of class. You need class when you are making the running here over six furlongs.

“Meditate can carry on improving. She did that professionally and comfortably. She has a nice attitude.”

