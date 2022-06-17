FDA Authorizes Kids as Young as 6 Months to Be Vaccinated Against COVID
By Rachel Olding
Daily Beast
4 days ago
Almost two and a half years into the pandemic, vaccines for children as young as six months old have finally received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a Friday...
In a move that would make the U.S. a leader in anti-smoking efforts, the FDA is planning to demand that tobacco companies cut the level of nicotine in cigarettes in order to make them less addictive. The New York Times reported that the proposal, which was posted on a government website, is far from guaranteed, as there are already indications of strong pushback from the tobacco industry and conservative lawmakers who believe that the regulations could signify government overreach. Such legal and political obstacles could take years to navigate—in fact, previous efforts to lower nicotine levels have struggled to overcome opposition. According to the CDC, about 480,000 people die prematurely each year from smoking-related causes, and the proposed guidelines would align with the White House’s goal of lowering cancer deaths.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has released guidance on safe-sleeping environments for infants—and it is recommending that parents avoid using weighted swaddles or blankets for babies under the age of 1. “Babies’ chest walls are softer than adults’, and they often take smaller and faster breaths,” Dr. Funke Afolabi Brown told BabyCenter. “A weighted blanket or swaddle may restrict their ability to breathe effectively, which could be quite dangerous. We need more studies on these types of products to see if they actually impact sleep duration, if they’re safe for sleep, and, if so, what weight is appropriate.” The AAP also says babies should not sleep in the same bed as their parents or on inclined surfaces and recommends that no decorations be used in cribs.
A top hospital in Kenya has told patients to stop trying to sell their kidneys to the institution. The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi, the country’s capital, issued an announcement on Monday via its social media channels telling would-be sellers to stop asking how much cash they could get for their organs. “‘How much for my kidney?’ is our most inboxed question,” a post on the KNH’s Facebook page read Monday. “Please note that organ sale is strictly prohibited and illegal. You can only donate out of free will,” the statement said, accompanied by a picture with the declaration, “We don’t buy kidneys!” Earlier in June, the World Bank said Kenya’s economy was facing a slowdown thanks to knock-on effects from the war in Ukraine after enduring hits to key sectors like tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0