While some players might have their sights solely set on the upcoming Warzone 2.0 — which is due out in 2022 — many are still enjoying the current iteration of the Call of Duty battle royale. Warzone is massively popular and will be entering its fourth season in 2022, titled Mercenaries of Fortune. Season 4 will go live across all platforms on June 22 at Noon ET, and will include many new features, such as fresh weapons, gameplay changes, and a Resurgence map called Fortune’s Keep. Believe it or not, The Terminator will also make an appearance this season, though players will have to wait a little bit longer than expected to play as the deadly cyborg.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO