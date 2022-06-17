ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview man arrested in connection with fatal February shooting

CBS19
 4 days ago
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in February. Demetrius Alvester Armstrong, 23, was booked into...

CBS19

