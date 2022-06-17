Search underway for missing boy with autism

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie dog breeder was kidnapped by three out of town travelers. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the victim boasted about his dog breeding business online. That is when 22-year old Tsdekiel Sellers of Atlanta, 25-year old Benyahveen Radcliffe of Buffalo, and 22-year old Kashaveeyah Bragdon of Tallahassee posed as interested dog buyers. When they showed up at the breeders home, they robbed and assaulted him and demanded he hand over the cash he made from his breeding business.

