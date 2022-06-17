More Explores: Southwest Florida Ale Trail

Explore Southwest Florida one craft beer at a time!

The Southwest Florida Ale Trail is a collection of 21 local craft breweries plus local restaurants that want to save you money!

There’s a special passport that gives craft beer lovers an incentive to explore and connect with other beer lovers across SWFL!

The process is simple. All you need to do is head to a participating brewery, buy a beer and a passport, get a stamp, and enjoy!

The more stamps you can get, the more money you can save!