Travel demand in Orlando

A new restaurant concept called Mexican Poke Soul (Facebook | Website) will be opening in downtown Orlando in the next couple of months. According to paperwork filed with the City of Orlando and the restaurant’s website, Poke Mexican Soul will feature a menu of “…healthy food, serving a fusion of poke with Mexican ingredients and amazing sauces,” with pothead-friendly offerings like the Spanish Breakfast Bowl (tofu, avocado, mandarin, jalapeno, ginger, berries, strawberry, pineapple, and more with sriracha ailoi), a Mexican Poke Bowl (chicken, shrimp, red beans, black beans, corn, jalapeno, red onions, hummus, avocado, carrots, green onions, jalapeno sauce), gyro bowls, and more.
