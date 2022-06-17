ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Travel demand in Orlando

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise in prices is making people...

click orlando

Universal Orlando to close Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will soon close the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop. The retail experience at Universal Studios Florida allowed guests to purchase vintage items, set pieces used in the parks, and so much more. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs...
ORLANDO, FL
Melissa

Annual Events at Disney World Orlando, FL

Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL hosts annual events every year that attracts people from all over the world. Come see Mickey Mouse and celebrate events with your family. Attend this spring time event between March 2 - July 4 to see your favorite Disney characters come to life in the form of topiaries, gardens, or sculptures. Take photographs with your favorite character. Enjoy live entertainment later in the day at the America Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure Pavilion. Check the event schedule on their website for more details on who is playing that day.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Be wary eating at this adorable and tasty Kissimmee, Florida Cafe

Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Cheatham County Source

Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest

Orlando, FL  (RestaurantNews.com)  Red Lobster® is turning up the heat and bringing guests the hottest summer celebration of seafood with the launch of Seafood Summerfest. Starting today, and for a limited time, guests are invited to live it up during Seafood Summerfest and satisfy their seafood cravings with a variety of sizzling Red Lobster dishes and […] The post Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

25+ Things to do for 4th of July Weekend in Orlando

With summertime here, there is so much to do in Orlando. And 4th of July Weekend has no shortage of fun. There’s no better way to spark fireworks with your date than to go and watch the real thing! Head out to one of the July 4th fireworks in Orlando for a spectacular display! If you're looking for other things to do on 4th of July weekend, we've got plenty of ideas right here.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance

Sometimes you just need to get away, but may not have the time or funds to travel far. While you may assume you need to travel hundreds or thousands of miles away to experience something exciting and unique, the truth... The post 7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Castaways On The River provides breathtaking view of St. Johns

If you’re suffering from 'NDD,' or Nature Deficit Disorder, then we just might have the remedy for you. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found “Castaways On The River” in Astor, Florida— a company that gives you the river, lake, historic springs, and easy-peasy boating all in one day.
ASTOR, FL
mynews13.com

Merritt Island shop launches line of Artemis merchandise

For one Brevard County business, sharing the story of NASA's Artemis program means exciting times — and they are doing it, one hat or shirt at a time. Space Shirts on Merritt Island has been in business for nearly 40 years. Every item in the shop is space-themed. The...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from ticketed VIP parties... The post 4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Name a better combo: Bacon beer bash brings fun to Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Bacon and beer seem like a good combination, but an even better one may be bacon beer. Yes, bacon-flavored beer. Live music, food trucks and bacon beer are coming to Brevard County this weekend for the Bacon Beer Bash, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Intercoastal Brewing Company.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

New option for affordable housing comes to Orlando

Rent in Central Florida continues to rise. A study done this month by Florida Atlantic University indicates it has gone up nearly 24 percent over a year in Orlando. Some have turned to websites like Roomster, Roomies, or the newest to town, PadSlpit.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about H20's Noche de San Juan

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Noche de San Juan is an annual Puerto Rican celebration on the eve of a feast for Saint John the Baptist's birth. A Kissimmee water park is about to throw an all out bash – and you're invited. Island H20 Water Park in Kissimmee is...
KISSIMMEE, FL
bungalower

New Mexican poke concept coming to downtown Orlando

A new restaurant concept called Mexican Poke Soul (Facebook | Website) will be opening in downtown Orlando in the next couple of months. According to paperwork filed with the City of Orlando and the restaurant’s website, Poke Mexican Soul will feature a menu of “…healthy food, serving a fusion of poke with Mexican ingredients and amazing sauces,” with pothead-friendly offerings like the Spanish Breakfast Bowl (tofu, avocado, mandarin, jalapeno, ginger, berries, strawberry, pineapple, and more with sriracha ailoi), a Mexican Poke Bowl (chicken, shrimp, red beans, black beans, corn, jalapeno, red onions, hummus, avocado, carrots, green onions, jalapeno sauce), gyro bowls, and more.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

The high heat for Florida is not over yet

It's a hot end to the week across central Florida, and more heat is likely heading into next week. Wednesday through Saturday has featured daily highs at the Orlando International Airport in the mid to the upper 90s, well above the average high of 91. The good news is cooler...
ORLANDO, FL

