Crew clearing fallen tree on Watson Lane

By Rhett Baxley
 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A tree was reported blocking traffic on Watson Lane past the Sureway Grocery Store at about 8:20 a.m. US Hwy 41 was not able to be accessed by Watson Lane.

When an Eyewitness Crew arrived on scene, work crews had already cut the tree into pieces. The crew is still working on clearing Watson Lane and its shoulder.

Power outages and trees down across the Tri-State Friday morning

The crew is allowing one lane of traffic through until the road and its shoulder is totally cleared.

