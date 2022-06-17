Crew clearing fallen tree on Watson Lane

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A tree was reported blocking traffic on Watson Lane past the Sureway Grocery Store at about 8:20 a.m. US Hwy 41 was not able to be accessed by Watson Lane.

When an Eyewitness Crew arrived on scene, work crews had already cut the tree into pieces. The crew is still working on clearing Watson Lane and its shoulder.

The crew is allowing one lane of traffic through until the road and its shoulder is totally cleared.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).