Atchison, KS

Man with special needs found wandering near Kansas business

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

ATCHISON, Kan. — Police identified a man found wandering near a church in Atchison.

Officers found the man at King’s Super Store around 5 a.m. Friday morning. They said he was trying to open the store’s door.

The man was soaked and officers aren’t sure how long he’s been wandering around in the rain.

The man is nonverbal and has special needs. Police said he wrote his name as “Koyd” but say his name could also be Lloyd.

The man has since been reunited with his family.

