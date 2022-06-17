ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando will not host World Cup 2026

wogx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA has chosen the host cities for the 2026...

www.wogx.com

wogx.com

Castaways On The River provides breathtaking view of St. Johns

If you’re suffering from 'NDD,' or Nature Deficit Disorder, then we just might have the remedy for you. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found “Castaways On The River” in Astor, Florida— a company that gives you the river, lake, historic springs, and easy-peasy boating all in one day.
ASTOR, FL
wogx.com

New option for affordable housing comes to Orlando

Rent in Central Florida continues to rise. A study done this month by Florida Atlantic University indicates it has gone up nearly 24 percent over a year in Orlando. Some have turned to websites like Roomster, Roomies, or the newest to town, PadSlpit.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Homeowner shoots attempted burglary suspect who entered Leesburg home, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida homeowner shot a would-be burglar who entered a residence on Flora View Lane Monday morning, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said two men entered the home and were met with gunfire by the homeowner upon entry. Officers said the homeowner shot one of them and that suspect was taken to a local hospital. The other suspect reportedly ran off.
LEESBURG, FL

