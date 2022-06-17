Orlando will not host World Cup 2026

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida homeowner shot a would-be burglar who entered a residence on Flora View Lane Monday morning, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said two men entered the home and were met with gunfire by the homeowner upon entry. Officers said the homeowner shot one of them and that suspect was taken to a local hospital. The other suspect reportedly ran off.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO