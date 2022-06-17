Orlando will not host World Cup 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. - Clarification: Slingshot Group, which owns two rides at ICON Park – Orlando FreeFall and Orlando Slingshot – said it intends to reopen its slingshot-style ride once it receives state approvals. Orlando FreeFall remains closed indefinitely. The company that owns Orlando FreeFall – a 430-foot drop...
If you’re suffering from 'NDD,' or Nature Deficit Disorder, then we just might have the remedy for you. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found “Castaways On The River” in Astor, Florida— a company that gives you the river, lake, historic springs, and easy-peasy boating all in one day.
Rent in Central Florida continues to rise. A study done this month by Florida Atlantic University indicates it has gone up nearly 24 percent over a year in Orlando. Some have turned to websites like Roomster, Roomies, or the newest to town, PadSlpit.
Several people urged the Seminole County School Board to make a proclamation or to acknowledge Pride Month during Tuesday’s meeting. After public comment closed, they started singing – bringing the meeting to a temporary halt.
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: No real big concerns on this Monday! Temps are about typical with a high near 90 in Orlando, cooler along the beaches. Breezy northeast winds will develop for the PM. Local rain chances fall off from what we...
A historic building in Winter Garden is about to be demolished and the news is receiving mixed reactions. Demolition equipment was already moved into place at the property located at 99 N. Main Street.
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities in Marion County are searching for a man who may have fallen off a boat in Lake Weir. The lake is located about 45 miles northwest of Orlando and 15 miles southeast of Ocala. A marine unit and dive team with the Marion County Sheriff's...
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida homeowner shot a would-be burglar who entered a residence on Flora View Lane Monday morning, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said two men entered the home and were met with gunfire by the homeowner upon entry. Officers said the homeowner shot one of them and that suspect was taken to a local hospital. The other suspect reportedly ran off.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Polk County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of murdering a beloved librarian back in 2020, who died after she was run over by a van of teenagers who deputies said attacked her son. On Friday, a...
