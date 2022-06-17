ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Paul McCartney invites Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi onstage in tour finale

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Paul McCartney ended the North American leg of his “Got Back” tour with star power on Thursday night, as Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined him onstage during his show at Met Life Stadium.

“Here’s a local boy,” McCartney, who turns 80 on Saturday, told the crowd at the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as he introduced Springsteen.

Springsteen took the microphone for a version of his 1984 hit, “Glory Days” and an old Beatles classic, “I Wanna Be Your Man,” Rolling Stone reported.

Springsteen previously performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with McCartney during the former Beatle’s show on Aug. 5, 2013, at London’s Hyde Park, Variety reported.

Bon Jovi later walked onstage, balloons in hand, to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, according to Rolling Stone.

Both musicians returned for the show’s encore, with Springsteen playing guitar for the Beatles “The End” medley from the “Abbey Road” album, the magazine reported.

McCartney will now head to the United Kingdom, where he will headline the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, according to the singer’s website.

