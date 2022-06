In May, Port Huron police investigated 16 crimes that City Manager James Freed characterized as “unusual or serious.” Here are 10 of them. After a two-month investigation, the Major Crimes Unit arrested a 33-year-old male Port Huron resident for firing three bullets into a house on Ninth Street in March. No one was injured. The man was charged with four weapons charges — discharging a weapon at a building, firing from a vehicle, possessing a firearm, and possessing ammunition by a felon — and habitual offender fourth offense. The suspect is locked up in the county jail.

