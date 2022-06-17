Severe Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dubois; Perry AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Ozone action day on Tuesday, June 21 for the following counties...in effect until midnight CDT tonight. Dubois Perry Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO