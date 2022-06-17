Two DSU students to compete at National Leadership Conference

The Madison City Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday instead of Monday because of the Juneteenth holiday observed on Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on and approve the temporary retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce for the annual DownTown in MadTown event. Commissioners will also hear a presentation of the Army Corps Section 22 draft report, and adopt a resolution temporarily waiving the variance application fees related to storm damages. The commission will discuss storm damage to sidewalks and consider possible action, as well as discuss and approve a utility easement with Kingbrook Rural Water System. A resolution to increase employee wages and salaries is also on the agenda for Madison City Commissioners, along with an update on storm recovery efforts.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO