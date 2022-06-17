ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two DSU students to compete at National Leadership Conference

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Dakota State University students will compete at the National Leadership Conference in Chicago next week. Lucy Fods and Cooper Vincent competed...

Area students attending Youth Trooper Academy

South Dakota high school students from 18 different school districts will live the life of a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper this week. The 23 students will attend the annual Youth Trooper Academy being held at the Mickelson Law Enforcement Training Center in Pierre. The event, now in its 10th year, is sponsored by the Highway Patrol and the South Dakota American Legion.
PIERRE, SD
Madison City Commission meeting Tuesday

The Madison City Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday instead of Monday because of the Juneteenth holiday observed on Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on and approve the temporary retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce for the annual DownTown in MadTown event. Commissioners will also hear a presentation of the Army Corps Section 22 draft report, and adopt a resolution temporarily waiving the variance application fees related to storm damages. The commission will discuss storm damage to sidewalks and consider possible action, as well as discuss and approve a utility easement with Kingbrook Rural Water System. A resolution to increase employee wages and salaries is also on the agenda for Madison City Commissioners, along with an update on storm recovery efforts.
MADISON, SD
Lake County Commission meets Tuesday

The Lake County Commission is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday morning. On the agenda for county commissioners are Commissioners Dennis Slaughter and Aaron Johnson, along with Human Resource Specialist Shelli Gust, to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds and wages. They will also meet with Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson to discuss a planning commission vacancy, the Final Phase One Developmental Plan for Lee’s Addition, and five plats.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Law enforcement respond to handgun threatening incident in Madison

The Madison Police Department responded to the 300-block of Northeast 2nd Street in Madison on Sunday evening for an individual who was threatening a person with a handgun. The incident began just after 8:00 Sunday night. It was believed that prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the person had re-entered the residence with the handgun.
MADISON, SD

