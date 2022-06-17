2-year-old killed, mother injured in West Memphis drive-by shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. ( WREG ) — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday, police say.

West Memphis Police said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured in a shooting near 741 North 18th Street around 1 a.m.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Baptist Crittenden.

The mother was taken to Regional One and is expected to survive.

Mayor Marco McClendon said the shooting was a drive-by shooting and it is believed that the mother and child were not the intended targets.

Neighbors tell WREG the home was shot up twice in one day.

Neighbors are relying on their faith hours after the shooting.

“I came out here to offer prayer, condolences to the family to those in the community, to be an aide during this most challenging moment,” said local pastor Anthony King.

No arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

The toddler is believed to be the first child to be murdered in the city this year. However, King believes one is too many.

“It’s always tragic to her when a little one has been the result of a community violence, and that’s one of the reasons why we’re trying to come together as a church, the community and police department,” King said.

“Things like this don’t happen here and it doesn’t sit well with me and I’m sure it doesn’t sit well with many other people In this community and we want this crime solved,” McClendon said.

Hours after the shooting, West Memphis Police surrounded an area on Ferguson Drive near West McAuley Drive. At this time, it is unknown whether the two incidents are connected.

Police say they are actively following up on recent incidents that could be connected.

Anyone with information, contact the West Memphis Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

This story has been updated to correct the date of the shooting. WMPD originally stated this incident occurred on June 16.

