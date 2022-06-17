ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSWorld Conference 2022: Part II

 4 days ago
Welcome! As you may know, the second part of my JSWorld Conference 2022 summary series, in which I share a summary of all the talks in four parts with you. the first part here, where I summarized the first three talks:. First Talk: Colin talks about the state of...

HackerNoon

All You Need To Know About SharePoint Migration

In this technological shift era, we rely on the latest technologies and cloud-based applications for most of our business needs. SharePoint is one such technology driving the business sector since 2001 with its outstanding collaboration efficiency. However, since its inception, SharePoint has progressed significantly. Microsoft has continued to upgrade SharePoint regularly, expanding its features and making it an excellent collaborative platform. As a result, SharePoint Migration has become essential for long-term business benefits. Let's take a closer look at what SharePoint Migration is and how it's done.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Data Will Never Be Clean But You Can Make it Useful

Microsoft’s chatbot fell prey to data bias, a problem most AI and predictive systems are affected by. If the dataset used to train an AI excludes certain groups or has inherent societal biases, these systems may exacerbate societal biases. Think of the infamous Titanic dataset. Within a few minutes of Exploratory Data Analysis, you would realize that females were vastly more likely to survive than men. If a travel insurance firm trained its system using the Titanic dataset, it would charge men markedly higher premiums than women. With that, a system meant to assess risk based on the destination of travel and the number of people traveling instead assesses risk based on gender. This may sound hypothetical, but banks have been charging, on average, higher interest rates to people of color. This may have been caused, in part, by AI systems that consider black borrowers riskier.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Reading Uploaded File Content in JavaScript

Web developers have many reasons to read uploaded file content in JavaScript. Instead of uploading them straight to the client, they can write and manipulate the file data from a local directory. Compatibility issues on the JavaScript file uploader are easier to resolve before any data gets transported across the server. To illustrate this, let’s observe the File Reader object, which treats the content as a data URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Crypto Lending Pools - How Do They Work?

To many people, the word "loan" carries a scary connotation. Yet loans are one of the fundamentals that underpin our economic systems. In the crypto space, several companies offer loans to clients. These loans are much easier to get than traditional financial organizations. Because of this ease of acquisition, loans provide a level of economic freedom to individuals that have never existed before. For the investor, loans are a way to leverage one's crypto assets to generate passive income. To understand how these.
CREDITS & LOANS
HackerNoon

Devs: Write Some Code for Yourself and Earn Cash

As an experimental entrepreneur, I learned I don’t have to do something really big. Well, I want to, but don’t have to. Even the smallest things can teach you a lot. In my blurb, I will describe how a little side hustle gave me a tiny bit of happiness, taught me important things I wouldn’t have learned on the job, and is something I will cherish forever.
PERSONAL FINANCE
HackerNoon

The Future’s Tokenized (and it’s Bright!)

It’s no secret the NFT space (and crypto in general) has been battling against some major headwinds recently. What began as a boom in mostly PFP-focused NFTs last summer, has now become a competition akin to ‘survival of the fittest.’ But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, except for those projects that obviously don’t survive, but for those that do, what awaits is a blue ocean of opportunity and growth.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
HackerNoon

Getting Into Tech: 7 Golden Tips For a Career Change

I have a friend, who a few months ago decided to change his career direction. He is a 33+ man, an engineer, and really a hopelessly inquisitive man with an engineering mindset, but he knows almost nothing about IT. I took the liberty of giving him the opportunity to try his hand in the IT world and leading him into it. And today I’m mentoring my friend, supporting him with whatever question he might have.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

Ionic vs React Native: What to go For When Building a Mobile App

The discussion about how to choose the best mobile app frameworks for iOS and Android mobile design and development has started a long time ago. At the moment, one of the most popular comparisons is Ionic vs React Native. Both of these frameworks are among the most famous and used cross-platform development environments. So what is the reason for their popularity and which one to choose?
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Copywriting

Thanks to the Internet, there’s more information available than ever before. As a result, consumers are presented with more choices every single day. The abundance of information and the number of choices available has led to an explosion in product segmentation and micro-niche marketing. Everything from soda to salad dressing has been marketed as having a special flavor or some unusual feature that sets it apart from other similar products.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Create and Publish Your First NPM Package

If you've been writing JavaScript long enough, chances are that you'd have used an NPM package in a project at one point or the other. NPM packages are composed of single or multiple JavaScript files which provide simple or complex functionalities that can be reused throughout a project. NPM itself is the default package manager for Node.js which handles the installation, upgrading, configuration and management of the packages and dependencies of a project.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Why Data Consistency is Important in a Microservices Architecture

Data Consistency is an enigma of Distributed Architecture. It is a rather poetic way to say that something is a pain in the ass. It might not be that obvious at the first glance, but Data Consistency never exists in isolation. It is heavily bonded with Availability and Partition Tolerance. If they sound alien, don't worry. We will closely look at them and their friendship in a moment. Because of the close bond, the change in one will silently trigger a change in another, and so forth. In its turn, this change train 🚆 will replace one set of problems with another. And there you have it, change on one end, brought problems on the other.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

7 Common Errors in Magento Online Shops and How to Fix Them

Due to its open-source code, free availability, customizability, scalability, and other advanced features, Magento is the leading e-commerce platform. According to recent estimates, 270,000 merchants worldwide use Magento. Even leading e-commerce brands such as Nike, Jaguar, Proctor and Gamble, and HP are not left out. Yet, like any software solution,...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Quickly Create an Angular Datagrid in Your Web Application

Datagrids have been one of the most common visual software elements since the advent of UIs. FlexGrid is the best Angular datagrid, and it's easy to use with Google's web framework. We'll use the application to demonstrate how to use FlexGrid with an Angular sample. We use Stackblitz to create the sample, so it is easy to maintain and share. The logic is contained within the app, and the markup is contained in the app.component.ts file. The following steps include importing the required classes and styles.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How Does DALL·E mini Work?

Dalle mini is a free, open-source AI that produces amazing images from text inputs. The AI is called DALL·E mini and can be used to test your knowledge of Dall-e mini’s ability to generate images. Dalle Mini is an open source AI that can be played with with a simple simple tool called DALimini. DALIMini is a community created project created by openai in the past year and has kept on evolving since then with incredible results.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Podcast Analytics: How to Accurately Measure Content Performance

Each week the number of Americans who listen to podcasts tops those who have Netflix accounts. The number of times a podcast has been downloaded may not be the perfect measuring tool, but it is a close enough approximation to still be worth tracking. There are many ways other than counting downloads to measure the success of a podcast. In the podcast industry, qualitative data is just as important as quantitative. The relationship between the podcaster and their listeners is a wonderful way to easily measure success and engagement with the content. Other metrics may be more subjective, such as social engagement, relationship building, and reviews.
NETFLIX
HackerNoon

5 Software Development Methodologies Loved by Companies in 2022

A software development methodology is a set of methods used in the creation of software. It consists of conventional procedures such as design, development, and implementation. Methodologies are important in the development of customized software. The Agile approach has long been popular across the custom software development process. The Spiral Model begins with the smallest part of the project and progresses to larger areas to discover and remove hazards at an earlier stage of development. The Lean Software Development Methodology is a few additional elements to the agile methodology.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The Web Design Trends you Must Not Miss in 2022

When it comes to web design, it's all about thinking ahead. Everything from user interface design to future iterations of websites to package design can be influenced by design trends. In these turbulent times, nostalgia has no doubt helped soothe and comfort us. In the meantime, designers have rethought design...
INTERNET
