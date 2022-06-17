ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Marlins win sixth straight; Tobs fall

By Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YweZj_0gDubeDX00

WILMINGTON, NC- The Morehead City Marlins bested the Wilmington Sharks 6-0 at Buck Hardee Field to pick up their sixth consecutive victory.

The Marlins have moved into a tie for second place in the Coastal Plain League standings.

Things got going in the first inning when Sean Johnson and Ben Watson led off the game with back-to-back doubles with the latter producing a run. The Marlins would not score again until the fifth when Mason Maners drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Garrett McGowan delivered a two-out RBI single.

In between the first and fifth, it was the Jack Hodgins show, the Hendrix College right-hander threw four innings of no-hit baseball before turning things over to Kyle McKernan. McKernan came on and was lights out, posting a line of three innings pitched with no runs and seven strikeouts, picking up the win in the process.

Morehead City extended its lead to 6-0 after three runs in the top of the seventh, thanks to another Watson RBI and a Braeden O’Shaugnessy RBI single.

Salvatore Ferro and Jared Miller pitched the eighth and ninth innings respectively and kept the shutout intact.

Wilmington and Morehead City will meet for the third straight day Friday night at Big Rock Stadium with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m.

Holly Springs 17, Wilson 5

WILSON, N.C. – The Wilson Tobs fell at home for the first time this season to the Holly Springs Salamanders by a final score of 17-5, the worst loss of the season.

The Tobs found themselves down 7-2 after two innings and could not catch up to the ‘Manders no matter how hard they try. Wilson will have to put this one in the rear view mirror quickly, as these teams will faceoff again tomorrow at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs for the first time this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. Seafood Festival announces photography contest for 2022 poster

Planning for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival is well underway and its committee is now in search of a photo to be used for the festival’s storefront poster. Each year, the Seafood Festival produces a storefront poster to be distributed to hundreds of businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties to promote the upcoming festival which is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WRAL

Rose Hill: Home of the world's largest frying pan

It's been brutally hot, and so the Tar Heel Traveler revisits a hot classic, the world's largest frying pan in the Duplin County town of Rose Hill. The frying pan is 15 feet in diameter and weighs two tons and since 1963 has been a world-famous landmark. Reporter: Scott Mason.
ROSE HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Holly Springs, NC
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Wilson, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
WNCT

Jones County officials meet to prepare for hurricane season

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s hurricane season and counties across Eastern North Carolina continue their efforts in preparing and protecting their communities.  Over in Jones County, officials met to discuss how they are preparing and how the state is getting involved. It’s a top priority for state and community leaders to make sure their residents […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Study offers recommendations for downtown Washington parking infrastructure

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — How can officials improve Washington’s downtown parking infrastructure to accommodate increased tourism and economic growth? That’s the question East Carolina University students tried to answer in a recent parking study. Students in ECU’s Community and Regional Planning program partnered with the Pamlico Business Resource Center to conduct the study in spring […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Duplin County to host African American Heritage Festival

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An African American Heritage Festival will be held this weekend in Duplin County. The event will be held at 227 Summerlin Crossroad Road in Kenansville. It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Zion AME Zion Church. For more information, contact Desi Campbell at 910-882-3851. Click here to […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#The Coastal Plain League#Hendrix College#Braeden O Shaugnessy Rbi#Wilson 5 Wilson#The Wilson Tobs
WITN

Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person wanted for questioning for trespassing in Vanceboro. Deputies received the complaint at 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Anyone with information on the driver or their vehicle is asked to contact Craven County...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NWS meets with Pine Knoll Shores residents about severe weather

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service continues to do its part in making sure Eastern North Carolina is ready for any type of severe weather. On Tuesday in Pine Knoll Shores, NWS officials met with residents and community leaders to discuss hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and other severe weather events. “We are […]
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WNCT

Carteret County Public Schools set to have SRO at every school in county

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office will soon be getting new deputies added to the patrol. Carteret County Public Schools set to have SRO at …. Greenville awarded $875,000 Rural Transformation …. Church holds prayer service for Carnie Hedgepeth …. ECU researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment …. White House mulls...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Beaufort Co. emergency services director recovering after motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The emergency services director for Beaufort County was listed in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville after he was involved in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Carnie Hedgepeth “was involved in a serious motorcycle crash this evening and is currently in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville,” according to […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville seeking public input on how to use grant

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is preparing for its annual Action Plan public input meeting, which is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville City Hall. City officials are encouraging residents to participate in the meeting. Jacksonville is receiving a Community Development Block Grant totaling more than $359,000, and the city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Ameer Deshawn Johnson was last seen by his guardian on Wednesday, June 15. He was supposed to return on June 17.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested at a home in Onslow County and are facing several drug-related charges. ON June 16, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team and the Jacksonville Police Department Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at 120 Ben […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hyde County crews battle 500-acre fire

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews were battling a 500-acre brush fire in Hyde County Sunday evening. Joey Williams, Hyde County emergency management director, said the fire was in the woods of private land off of New Lake Road in the county. The fire is not near any structures. North Carolina Forestry, Hyde County Emergency […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man charged with insurance fraud

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced the arrest of 57-year-old Terry Allen Spivey of 4450 Whitestocking Road in Burgaw. Spivey was charged with insurance fraud, a felony. Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Spivey of falsely telling Essentia...
BURGAW, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy