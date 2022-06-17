Aggravated assault at Celtics Game 4 watch party prompts police investigation

(Boston Police Department)

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged aggravated assault at the Celtics Game 4 watch party on June 10.

The alleged attack happened at 11:30 p.m. in the Copley area according to Boston Police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.

Person assaulted at Celtics Game 4 watch party; Boston Police investigating (Boston Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group