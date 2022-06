On June 16, 2022 around 10:00 p.m., a fight broke out at one of Boston’s most iconic streets lining Fenway Park at a watch party. District D-4 officers responded to the scene in of the fight in front of one of popular bars, Game On! which usually cater to rowdy baseball fans but recently has come under fire with violence and even shootings. The City of Boston in partnership with the Red Sox hosted a free watch party for the Celtics Game which brought in over ten thousand basketball fans.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO