City OKs Patterson Street Care Homes

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is aiding in cleaning up litter from the city streets with the Adopt-A-Street Program. The City of Valdosta’s (Love Where You Live) Adopt-A-Street Program aids in beautifying the city by cleaning up litter and debris on local roadways. The program allows organizations, businesses, or individuals to pick a street they want to take care of for at least a one-year contract. All city streets are eligible for adoption, with the exclusion of those that have active contracts.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes County and the city of Valdosta Public Works Departments partner to host a free scrap tire recycling event for county and city residents. The tires must be regular truck/car size and no more than 200 tires per household can be donated. Businesses are...
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street approach.
TIFTON — Juneteenth festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a parade through downtown and recognitions at the Tift County courthouse. It was the eighth annual ceremony in Tifton. After riding in the parade on horseback, Anthony Payne offered a prayer at the courthouse. Corrie Albert aided Rue’Nette Melton emceed...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day one of patrol for the homeless outreach team of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office gave deputies the first opportunity to “gain trust” and “build a relationship” with the county’s homeless population. “The difference between what we do and what...
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth. At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future. Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her...
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Dept. Tactical Operation Unit hosted the Valdosta Fire Department in joint active shooter training. According to the City of Valdosta Facebook page, the Tactical Operation Unit and the Valdosta Fire Department joined together for active shooter training at the Valdosta Early College Academy campus. The training is to prepare first responders for a active shooter situation.
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be providing water bill assistance by appointment to city customers on a first come, first serve basis. In collaboration with Coastal Plain Area E.O.A., Inc., we will be providing appointments for water bill assistance on June 22nd and June 28th from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. This will be first come, first serve and will be held both days at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room located at, 300 N. Lee Street. There are eligibility requirements. For more information or questions call 229-244-7860.
LAKELAND – The GBI are investigation a shooting death and the aggravated assault of three men who were shot at while traveling on Hwy 221 in Lanier County. The GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death and aggravated assault investigation.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Welding student is making a name for himself throughout Georgia. Ryan Degner was named the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) Winner for 2022 in April, and in March he earned a gold medal in the Welding Sculpture Competition at the State SkillsUSA competition. “The entire Wiregrass community is so proud of Ryan and all of his accomplishments,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “He is such a humble leader and to hear his winning speech and to watch his eyes light up as he speaks of his passion for welding, motivates all who hear.”
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Welding student is making a name for himself throughout Georgia. Ryan Degner was named the Technical College System of Georgia's (TCSG) Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) Winner for 2022 in April, and in March he earned a gold medal in the Welding Sculpture Competition at the State SkillsUSA competition. "The entire Wiregrass community is so proud of Ryan and all of his accomplishments," shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. "He is such a humble leader and to hear his winning speech and to watch his eyes light up as he speaks of his passion for welding, motivates all who hear."
Savion McRae, a 2021 graduate of Coffee High School, lost his life in a shooting that occurred in Lanier County Saturday night. According to law enforcement officials, three individuals from Coffee County — McRae, Tremayne Newton, and Takevion Stozier — were at a party in Lanier County. While at the party, something happened between the Coffee group and several other attendees.
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - One person is confirmed dead in a shooting that happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Saturday a 911 call came in at 10:46 p.m. regarding people being shot on Highway 221 North.
Several individuals appeared before Superior Court Judge Andy Spivey this Wednesday for bond hearings, including Latisha Brockington, Michael Clark, and Alexandria Bowen, who was arrested last month on trafficking charges for her alleged involvement in a heroin operation. Brockington and Clark were both denied bond on aggravated assault charges, while the judge has yet to rule on Bowen's motion for bond.
PEARSON – A Douglas man has been arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with Felony Murder. The GBI has arrested and charged Marcus Hunt, 43, of Douglas, Georgia, with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to conduct a death investigation.
Two additional men have been arrested on felony dog fighting and commercial gambling charges bringing the total number of arrests to twenty in the April 24 bust of a major dog fighting ring in the southern portion of Seminole County. On June 6th, Terrance F. Davis, age 43, turned himself...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
