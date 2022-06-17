ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

West End vintage market celebrates grand reopening this weekend

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vintage market is celebrating its reopening this weekend in the Landmark neighborhood (861 S. Pickett Street) with a week of door prizes and refreshments. Evolution Home is a consignment shop that moved into the Landmark...

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mommypoppins.com

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Park full of firsts: Accessible playground opens in Woodbridge

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. An underused commuter parking lot on Minnieville Road, with weeds sprouting through the cracked asphalt, has been converted into the county’s first universally accessible playground and green space.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Alexandria, VA
Government
popville.com

Video: “ATVs on the National Mall”

Thanks to C for sending: “around 8pm [Sunday night] and cross streets were Constitution and 14th!”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and…
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

Pomodoro out, Rai’s Pizza in at Ashburn Ice House

A big change on the Ashburn pizza scene as word comes that the longtime Pomodoro Pizza, Pasta & More location at the Ashburn Ice House will close at the end of June. And no sooner had we absorbed that news then we learned Rai’s Pizza from Sterling will set up shop at the skating center this fall.
ASHBURN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Antique#Evolution Home
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Man murdered in Fairfax — “Officers say a man was parked inside of his car when two men inside a black Dodge Charger with Maryland tags pulled up next to him and started firing at him.” [WUSA9]. It’s Monday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

Summer Concert Series at Stonebridge

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge is your summer destination for shopping, dining and live music! Beginning June 17 and running until Sept. 23, visitors can enjoy outstanding live entertainment for the whole family.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Man drowns in a stream in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. — A man died on Monday after drowning in a stream in Fairfax County, according to officials. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday police responded to the 800 block of Georgetown Pike for a report of a drowning. Officials say that 29-year-old German Salinas was found a quarter of a mile off the roadway on a trail by fire and rescue personnel.
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
themunchonline.com

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW #715

Large, Modern Logan Circle Efficiency w/Hardwood Floors, W/D & Walk-In Closet! - Large upper level, light-filled studio w/552 SF on the front of the building facing south. Contemporary open floor plan features entry hall with laundry CL, open kitchen with gas range and large living area with bedroom alcove next to an oversized walk in closet. Luxurious bath with deep soaking tub, wood floors, tall ceilings, crown molding, track lighting and two storage lockers.Building amenities include a concierge, fitness center, a club/party room and courtyard. Walk to Whole Foods, Metro and all the shops and restaurants Logan Circle has to offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Gum Springs’ Juneteenth celebration is also a fight to preserve historically Black community

Gum Springs, the oldest Black community in Fairfax County, is holding its Juneteenth celebration this weekend as it faces an uncertain future. The New Gum Springs Civic Association (NGSCA) will celebrate Juneteenth with a community day tomorrow (Saturday), featuring roller skating, food, music, and words from the great-great-great granddaughter of the community’s founder, West Ford.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

VRE considering free rides for September

VRE could be going fare-free this fall. As part of a proposed initiative presented to VRE’s Operations Board Friday morning, all VRE rides would be free for the month of September. Then, for the month of October, rides from Zone 3 to Zone 1 and vice versa – from Backlick Road on the Manassas Line and Franconia-Springfield on the Fredericksburg Line up to Union Station – would be free.
ffxnow.com

Demolition of Georgetown Pike Bridge over Beltway starts this week

Construction on the I-495 Express Lanes expansion in McLean is about to get a little more intense. Work to demolish the existing Georgetown Pike Bridge over I-495 — also known as the Capital Beltway — will begin this week, potentially even today (Tuesday), the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday (June 17).
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

Man drowns in Four Mile Run, officials say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Rescue crews say a man died while swimming in the waterway of Four Mile Run in Alexandria Monday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m. Alexandria Police and Fire were called to the area of Route 1 at the Richmond Highway overpass in Alexandria over Four Mie Run.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Washingtonian.com

Photos: This Miami-Style Mansion in Maryland Is a Versace—or Cheesecake Factory—Fan’s Paradise

Don’t be fooled: this mansion isn’t in Miami. The ritzy, glitzy, over-the-top villa—which went on the market for $4,995,000 last Friday—is in Potomac, Maryland. Even by the standards of the notoriously wealthy portion of River Road on which it’s located (called the “Millionaire’s Mile”) the estate—known as “Casa de Amor”—stands out. For one thing, the sprawling home, with its red tiled roofs and stone-white turrets, looks like it was copied-and-pasted straight from a Mediterranean beach. It’s a contrast to the area’s typical Georgian and Colonial style homes.
POTOMAC, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s new Covid cases have dropped 40% since last month

New cases of Covid have fallen by 40% since last month in Alexandria, according to the Virginia Department of Health. As of Monday, June 20, there are 36,134 cases reported in Alexandria. The seven-day average of new cases is 70.9 — down from 85.3 at this point last week, and down from 119.4 a month ago.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy