Hapeville, GA

Hapeville’s Movie Under the Stars: The Sandlot

 4 days ago

NEWS BRIEF: The Highlander shuts down due to “hardships”

Longtime Atlanta dive bar The Highlander abruptly closed its doors on Monday night after 30 years of shenanigans at Midtown Promenade. Citing “unforeseen circumstances and hardships,” owners Darby Yale and Darlene Copeland-Yale posted the announcement on social media around lunchtime amid unconfirmed reports the location could be turned into a Benchwarmers sports bar. “It's been kickass and we've made so many memories to cherish together,” the Yales said on Instagram.
CREATIVE ARTS: Black Arts in Atlanta

When Creative Loafing published its first issue June 3, 1972, Debby and Elton “Chick” Eason’s goal was to give its readers an insider’s guide to Atlanta, different from that of other publications found in the city. Originally, the paper came out weekly, offering listings of events, happenings, the city’s restaurants, job listings, homes for sale, dating opportunities, and bowling. The paper also provided where to go to find new and original music and comedy shows, along with the best galleries and boutiques around town.
NEWS BRIEF: Cabbagetown unveiling mural of Sophie Scholl

A mural in honor of anti-Nazi activist Sophie Scholl is being celebrated with an outdoor ceremony in Cabbagetown next week, to which the public is invited. Cutting the ribbon will be Atlanta Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari. Sophia Magdalena Scholl, a student at the University of Munich, was convicted of high treason in 1943 for distributing anti-war leaflets on campus and was subsequently executed by guillotine.
Atlanta hits the streets of downtown, celebrating Juneteenth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This is joy. ”I am out here just celebrating life and celebrating my people,” said Almeta White. ”To me, Juneteenth means coming together to celebrate our heritage, to learn our heritage, to communicate with each other, to collaborate with each other, to stand together. And really being able to show everyone else, the beauty of our heritage,” said Cierra Jackson, Miss Black International Ambassador.
City
Local
Georgia Entertainment
ServingLooksATL

Mary Mac's Team Room: Atlanta's Dining Room

Mary Mac's Team Room is serving up delicious, Southern comfort food with a side history in a very niche space. The restaurant was deemed Atlanta's Dining Room by the Georgia House of Representatives in House Resolution 477. Mary Mac was first opened in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, an icon, at a time when women opening restaurants was unheard of. The torch was then passed down to Margaret Lupo, then to John Ferrell and Hank Thompson, etc.
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
‘More than its name implied’

It would be hard to imagine Atlanta without Creative Loafing . After half a century, it is a part of the DNA of our remarkable city. I don’t think I’m alone in always having thought of Creative Loafing as a sort of successor to that wonderful old hippie newspaper, The Great Speckled Bird. The two publications were never actually related, but both were a little funky and both filled a void — Creative Loafing , obviously for much longer now. Both also were products of that very memorable era.
Hundreds of Juneteenth vendors prepare for weekend heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
Entertainment
Movies
Return to Forsyth County

“There is a county in Georgia where black Americans may not live.” — Creative Loafing, November 15, 1986. On a cold, rainy Saturday early in 1987, at least 20,000 demonstrators from across the country converged on once-sleepy Forsyth County, newly connected to Atlanta and to the 20th Century by the opening of Ga. Hwy. 400, for the largest Civil Rights march since the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., almost two decades earlier — and Creative Loafing is the reason it happened.
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
16-year-old girl fatally shot in Atlanta featured on Lifetime reality show

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old girl fatally shot outside an Atlanta grocery store on Monday was a dancer featured on a Lifetime reality show. According to Atlanta-Journal Constitution, authorities identified Dyshea Hall as the victim who was shot and killed. In a Facebook post, coach Dianna Williams said Hall was...
