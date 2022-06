On September 21, 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed Chimney Rock National Monument, making it the seventh national monument managed by the USDA Forest Service. The Forest Service and Tribes are planning a 10th anniversary event to recognize the designation of Chimney Rock as a National Monument September 23-24, 2022. The 10th anniversary of CRNM is an opportunity for the Forest Service to honor Tribal traditions, histories, influences, and continued connections to the area; recognize the work of monument partners; and highlight the Forest Service’s role in preserving the legacy of the past while providing the public meaningful recreational and educational experiences.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO