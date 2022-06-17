Masked Singer Tour coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...

