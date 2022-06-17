ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Masked Singer Tour coming to Baltimore

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore and Masked Singer fans get...

foxbaltimore.com

CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Performer El DeBarge Talks About The Next Generation Of Music Lovers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Performer El DeBarge talked about his impact on a new generation of young music lovers following an energetic performance that reflected his vast experience as a musician. He also discussed with WJZ’s Ava-Joye Burnett his hopes for the future and his thoughts on Father’s Day. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM. The festival was held at Druid Hill Park over the weekend. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. El DeBarge is known for many famous songs, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2022 AFRAM Festival Showed Baltimore At Its Best

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Druid Hill Park was full of energy and excitement amid Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. Nearly 200,000 people attended the 2022 AFRAM festival at the park to celebrate Black culture in Baltimore.  WJZ was a media sponsor of the festival. There was no shortage of noise as tens of thousands of people filled Druid Hill Park for the return of AFRAM. “This is my first time here,” Brandy Bush said of the festival. “I’m loving the environment . . . I’m actually enjoying it, and it hasn’t even started yet.” Dorothy Witherspoon said she was glad to attend the festival, which reduced its...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bromo Art Walk

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Explore the Downtown Baltimore Arts District and celebrate local cultural organizations and businesses through a self-guided stroll during the annual Bromo Art Walk. Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Tracie Williams and Owner and Artist of the Black Genius Art...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Performer Le’Andria Johnson Has A Message In Her Ministry: Keep Moving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson sings about the blessings of life and tries to reach the people who don’t know how to digest their emotions about life’s difficulties. She spoke to WJZ’s Ava-Joye Burnett about her music and her ministry. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, which kicked off at Druid Hill Park. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. The song Better Days is self-explanatory, Johnson told Burnett. “Better days are coming and I am grateful to be able...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Erin Levitas Stroll & Roll

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Erin Levitas Foundation is hosting its 3rd Annual Stroll and Roll Event to help stop sexual assault. Executive Director for the Erin Levitas Foundation Marissa Jachman shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Soul food restaurant co-owner among 6 killed in Baltimore weekend shootings

Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bottle your own whiskey for a cause

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This Sunday, you can support a good cause and learn a thing or two about whiskey. Old Line Spirits is giving you the chance to bottle your own in support of the Baltimore Station. Co-Owner of Old Line Spirits Mark McLaughlin and Deputy Director of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Crabs in Baltimore, Maryland

Maryland is famous for its Blue Crabs, and every summer, people come from near and far to enjoy them. Fortunately for people living in Baltimore, they don't have to travel very far to enjoy a feast of steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay seasoning. Here are just a few of the places to eat crabs in Baltimore, Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hersheypark Family Four Pack Contest

FOX 45 HERSHEYPARK FAMILY FOUR PACK CONTEST OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Contest: FOX 45 Hersheypark Family Four Pack Contest. Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore DMA: Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Harford, Queen Anne's & Kent Counties. Contest Sponsor(s): Hershey...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Up your interview game to snag the job

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you just graduated and are now looking for a job, or if you are just in the job market, there are some do's and don'ts to be aware of to set yourself up for a successful interview. Rebecca Klein and Keith Scott TALLsmall Productions shares...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison

Welcome to this Summer Solstice edition of Midday. Today is the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. For all that summer has to recommend it, it is also a time when crime typically spikes in cities throughout the United States. Like cities across the country,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

National Summit on trauma

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A unique event in Baltimore pairs biology with every day experiences in Baltimore's two-day summit to spark collaboration among community leaders, scientists and healthcare providers around the neurobiology of trauma. The Baltimore Trauma Summit was held at the Baltimore Convention Center on June 15th and June...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD

