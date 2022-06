The home of one of San Jose’s greatest activists may become open to the public, depending on a pending purchase. Nonprofit Amigos de Guadalupe, with the city’s help, put in an offer this week to purchase the family home of Cesar Chavez, a historical landmark in East San Jose at 53 Scharff Ave. The city matched $500,000 toward the purchase. If accepted, the home will be turned into a space for education, historic preservation and housing for young adults.

