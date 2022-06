GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old Shelby man was killed Tuesday, June 21, in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Seth D. McGuffie, 22, was killed when his truck was struck by a driver of another truck. McGuffie was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state troopers.

GREENE COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO