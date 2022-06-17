ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Paul McCartney invites Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi onstage in tour finale

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvOkn_0gDuY3ry00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Paul McCartney ended the North American leg of his “Got Back” tour with star power on Thursday night, as Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined him onstage during his show at Met Life Stadium.

“Here’s a local boy,” McCartney, who turns 80 on Saturday, told the crowd at the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as he introduced Springsteen.

Springsteen took the microphone for a version of his 1984 hit, “Glory Days” and an old Beatles classic, “I Wanna Be Your Man,” Rolling Stone reported.

Springsteen previously performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with McCartney during the former Beatle’s show on Aug. 5, 2013, at London’s Hyde Park, Variety reported.

Bon Jovi later walked onstage, balloons in hand, to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, according to Rolling Stone.

Both musicians returned for the show’s encore, with Springsteen playing guitar for the Beatles “The End” medley from the “Abbey Road” album, the magazine reported.

McCartney will now head to the United Kingdom, where he will headline the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, according to the singer’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Sean Ono Lennon Marks Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday With ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ Cover

Sean Ono Lennon marked Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday Saturday with a tender, acoustic rendition of the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere.”. “A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote on Instagram. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
East Rutherford, NJ
Next Avenue

At 80, Paul McCartney Shows Us How to Age Gracefully

It's a big 'Birthday' for the 'cute Beatle' who is still happily making music. Celebrating his 80th birthday on June 18, Paul McCartney is still "The Cute Beatle" — and so much more. The nickname-happy media gave McCartney that label around the time that "A Hard Day's Night" came...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Bruce Springsteen Joins Paul McCartney for Two Songs on Stage in New Jersey

When you travel to New Jersey, it’s likely the name Bruce Springsteen will come up in conversation. He’s practically the King of the Garden State. But when you’re Paul McCartney, he doesn’t just come up in conversation—he comes up on stage to join you while you’re on tour. Indeed, The Boss met the Beatle on stage to perform two tracks with the knighted McCartney at his show in New Jersey on Thursday (June 16).
MUSIC
The Independent

‘Calling it memorable doesn’t do the night justice’: Paul McCartney fans react after Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi join him on stage

Fans have expressed their gratitude after Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined Paul McCartney on stage last night (16 June) for the final date of his North American tour.The performance at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Springsteen join McCartney on stage to sing his Born in the USA classic “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man”.Bon Jovi also made a special appearance to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who will celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow (18 June).The two later rejoined the stage for a celebratory encore, which featured a Springsteen version...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
American Songwriter

A Look Behind the Famous ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover by The Beatles

First things first. The photograph emblazoned on The Beatles‘ Abbey Road album cover was indeed taken on a street named Abbey Road. It was that picture that dressed up The Beatles’ 11th studio album (1969), which was designed in the Side 1, Side 2 style with a total of 11 tracks. Abbey Road, along with its album cover, would eventually become known as one of the greatest records of all time. But what of its culturally iconic photograph? What is the story behind the immortalized snapshot of the four Beatles?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North American#Rolling Stone
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney at Age 80: A Look at the Legendary Singer’s Career

Happy Birthday Paul McCartney! To celebrate the iconic musician’s 80th, we’re taking you through his career from the Beatles, to Wings, his solo albums, and beyond. Known for his melodic approach to bass-playing, McCartney is one of the most celebrated musicians of all time. His sound has evolved over his six-plus decades as a musician but one thing that remains the same is his ability to capture his audience with incomparable songwriting.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Revisiting One of The Beatles’ Most Underrated Musical Legacies

Consider the humble fuzz pedal. Guitarists making music in a host of styles have found it invaluable, whether it’s the sprawling and fiery work of Mdou Moctar or the ominous and apocalyptic sounds made by Sunn 0))). You wouldn’t necessarily think of either artist as being a direct musical descendent of the Fab Four — but it turns out that musical lineages can operate in unexpected ways.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Rolling Stones Postpone Amsterdam Concert After Mick Jagger Tests Positive for COVID

The Rolling Stones are pushing back a concert scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the rock band wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney to Share ‘McCartney’ Trilogy Box Set

To celebrate his enduring solo career, Paul McCartney is set to reissue his three self-titled albums, packaging the lauded works together for the first time. McCartney, McCartney II, and McCartney III span five decades altogether, showcasing the lasting appeal of the former Beatle. Set to arrive on August 5, each...
MUSIC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
76K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy