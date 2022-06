(OLNEY) In the latest data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were just over 27,000 new cases of COVID-19 around the state last week, which is down from the previous week. Looking at last Friday’s numbers, all by one (Massac) of the 25 counties in the High Community Level are in northern Illinois. There are four regional counties among the 39 counties in the Medium Level, including Clay, Wayne, Wabash, and Edgar. All other area counties are in the Low Level. The next IDPH update will be this coming Friday.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO