Orlando, FL

Orlando will not host World Cup 2026

fox35orlando.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA has chosen the host cities for the 2026...

www.fox35orlando.com

Orlando FreeFall death: Florida leaders to discuss future of attractions at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Senator Randolph Bracy will meet with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to discuss the future of several attractions at ICON Park. It was nearly three months ago when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson plunged to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall, which has been closed ever since. State leaders want to hear the public's opinion for the future of 430-foot drop tower ride and the Orlando Slingshot, which is run by the same company.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando to close Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will soon close the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop. The retail experience at Universal Studios Florida allowed guests to purchase vintage items, set pieces used in the parks, and so much more. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from ticketed VIP parties... The post 4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Edgewater's Cedric Baxter Fulfills Promise With Football Future

ORLANDO, FLA -- Cedric Baxter Jr. is a what you call a two-highlight player. It takes two clips on his tape to realize he's a special talent. At 6'2, 215lbs Edgewater's rising senior running back is one of the most coveted recruits in the state. Ranked the 11th best prospect in Florida by 24/7 Sports, he's widdled his list of potential landing locations down to five; Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, and Miami.
EDGEWATER, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance

Sometimes you just need to get away, but may not have the time or funds to travel far. While you may assume you need to travel hundreds or thousands of miles away to experience something exciting and unique, the truth... The post 7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Cheatham County Source

Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest

Orlando, FL  (RestaurantNews.com)  Red Lobster® is turning up the heat and bringing guests the hottest summer celebration of seafood with the launch of Seafood Summerfest. Starting today, and for a limited time, guests are invited to live it up during Seafood Summerfest and satisfy their seafood cravings with a variety of sizzling Red Lobster dishes and […] The post Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ORLANDO, FL
#Greater Orlando
fox35orlando.com

Castaways On The River provides breathtaking view of St. Johns

If you’re suffering from 'NDD,' or Nature Deficit Disorder, then we just might have the remedy for you. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found “Castaways On The River” in Astor, Florida— a company that gives you the river, lake, historic springs, and easy-peasy boating all in one day.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

New Mexican poke concept coming to downtown Orlando

A new restaurant concept called Mexican Poke Soul (Facebook | Website) will be opening in downtown Orlando in the next couple of months. According to paperwork filed with the City of Orlando and the restaurant’s website, Poke Mexican Soul will feature a menu of “…healthy food, serving a fusion of poke with Mexican ingredients and amazing sauces,” with pothead-friendly offerings like the Spanish Breakfast Bowl (tofu, avocado, mandarin, jalapeno, ginger, berries, strawberry, pineapple, and more with sriracha ailoi), a Mexican Poke Bowl (chicken, shrimp, red beans, black beans, corn, jalapeno, red onions, hummus, avocado, carrots, green onions, jalapeno sauce), gyro bowls, and more.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New option for affordable housing comes to Orlando

Rent in Central Florida continues to rise. A study done this month by Florida Atlantic University indicates it has gone up nearly 24 percent over a year in Orlando. Some have turned to websites like Roomster, Roomies, or the newest to town, PadSlpit.
fox35orlando.com

Perfect beach day! Toasty and dry in Central Florida on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. No weather concerns on this Wednesday! Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds. Highs inland are in the low-mid 90s, coastal locales are in the 80s with a northeast breeze. Rain chances are at ZERO today as the Peninsula remains in an envelope of dry air until tomorrow.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Former state Rep. Alzo Reddick honored by City of Orlando as Juneteenth champion

ORLANDO, Fla. – Festivities and celebrations are being held across Central Florida for this Juneteenth weekend, honoring the new federal holiday marking the anniversary of when the last enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom in the United States. The City of Orlando hosted its inaugural Juneteenth celebration...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

The high heat for Florida is not over yet

It's a hot end to the week across central Florida, and more heat is likely heading into next week. Wednesday through Saturday has featured daily highs at the Orlando International Airport in the mid to the upper 90s, well above the average high of 91. The good news is cooler...
ORLANDO, FL

