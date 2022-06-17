Orlando will not host World Cup 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Senator Randolph Bracy will meet with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to discuss the future of several attractions at ICON Park. It was nearly three months ago when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson plunged to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall, which has been closed ever since. State leaders want to hear the public's opinion for the future of 430-foot drop tower ride and the Orlando Slingshot, which is run by the same company.

