Evansville, IN

Power outages and trees down across the Tri-State Friday morning

By Gretchen Ross
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area.

CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area.

Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area.

A big cluster out near I-64 and I-69.

Electricity also out to parts of Henderson, including stop lights out.

Kenergy Corporation is reporting numerous scattered power outages including 400 customers in Daviess, 200 in Henderson, and 1200 in Hopkins County.

Several trees have been reporting to be down and blocking roadways.

A tree hit a home Friday morning along Denby Avenue in Evansville trapping a family inside. That family has made it out of the home and is cleaning up debris.

Crews in Evansville are working on removing a tree down on Bellemeade Avenue in between Weinbach and Boeke Road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

