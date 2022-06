Thumbs down to graduation season offering a reminder of the shortage of nurses in Connecticut. About 2,000 grads claimed nursing degrees in the state (congratulations to them), but a dramatic need remains unfilled. Many of these front-line workers suffered understandable burnout during the pandemic, causing many older nurses to retire and younger ones to seek less-stressful duties. It’s all a reminder of how valuable and underappreciated nurses are. It might be wise to recruit some of the veteran nurses who recently retired to help fill the equally vital need for instructors.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO