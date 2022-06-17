Cooler, drier air for Father’s Day Weekend before the sizzling heat returns

Weekend Outlook

After a week of sizzling heat featuring daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s -- including a daily record high of 99 degrees on Wednesday -- a cold front will bring refreshingly cool and dry air to Metro Atlanta this weekend.

However, this welcomed change will only last through the weekend.

By Monday, a ridge of high pressure will move over the Midwest and park over the South through the rest of the week, sending temperatures back into the upper 90s to 100s.

Forecast Temperatures for Next Week

The difference between this week’s heat and next week’s situation is the humidity. The dry air moving in this weekend will be trapped by the ridge, so while the temperatures will climb, thankfully heat index values will not be nearly as high as the week before.

Still, hot is HOT! Be sure to maintain heat safety precautions throughout the week.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB

©2022 Cox Media Group